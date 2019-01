Newton Theater Company presents “The Hallelujah Girls” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

“The Hallelujah Girls” is a hilarious comedy where in the festive females of Edenfalls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11-12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

Tickets, which cost $10 can be purchased at the door.