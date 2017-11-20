Newton United Givers Fund season kicks off

The Newton United Givers Fund is now underway. The Newton County community depends on the success of this fund-raising drive to make the area a great place to live and for businesses. A united drive such as this one saves much hassle for separate collecting drives.

One donation serves the following agencies: Red Cross (Newton County Chapter), Boy Scouts (Choctaw Council, Girl Scouts, Newton County Rural Development Association, 4-H Club Council, Salvation Army, Newton Travelers Fund, Union House of Hope, Newton County Youth Organization, Newton Arts Council, Newton Little Theatre, All schools (band and athletics), fire departments, libraries in Newton County, Newton Historical Cultural Commission, Footprints and The American Cancer Society.

Tax-deductible donations can be made by mailing them to UGF, c/o Newton Chamber Of Commerce or by calling the Newton Chamber, and someone will pick up the contribution.