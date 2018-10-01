N.H. Pilate students participate in extension service program

MSU Extension Service is committed to providing researched based programs to the youth in Newton County. Young people in Newton City School had an opportunity to learn about local government through the KEYS to Community statewide program.

Elected officials from the Circuit Clerk, Chancery Clerk, Tax Assessor, Board of Supervisors, Justice Court spoke to youth regarding their role in the county and how important it is to exercise their right to vote once they reach the age of 18.

The purpose of the KEYS to Community program is to help youth understand how county government operates, what county government is trying to accomplish, and how the actions of county government affect their lives. The students also learned more about their responsibilities as a citizen as a result of activities planned in the program.

“I am so appreciative to Sharon Hoye, Principal at N. H. Pilate Middle School, for the opportunity to introduce this program within the school. Michael Bolar, Middle School teacher, was also very instrumental in making sure the program was a success within the Mississippi Studies class“ said Katrina McCalphia MSU Extension County Coordinator.

The program was implemented to youth in the eighth grade at N.H. Pilate Middle School during this quarter of programming for seven weeks.

The students were awesome and asked a great deal of questions. I hope this program will spark an interest within the students to want to make a difference in their community” said McCalphia.

The final day for the Keys to Community program was also insightful for the youth because of the tour to the county courthouse and Justice Court. Judges Scott Round and Judge Jason Mangum discussed their roles in the county and further discussed how important it is for the youth to stay focused and disciplined.

The program ended with an awards ceremony conducted in the courtroom of the courthouse followed with hot chocolate and cookies sponsored by the Chancery Clerk’s office and pizza sponsored by donated funds to 4-H.

For more information regarding programs sponsored by MSU Extension, please call the office at 601-635-7011.