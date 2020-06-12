Online registration opens for EC’s July term

East Central Community College in Decatur is offering several online classes during its July 2020 Term set to begin July 6. The last day to register for a course is July 7.

The July Term will be online classes only, similar to the college’s Maymester and June 2020 Term courses. Face-to-face on-campus courses will resume with the Fall 2020 Term that begins Aug. 17.

Among the courses being offered in ECCC’s online July 2020 Term include Principles of Biology with Lab, Anatomy and Physiology II with Lab, General Chemistry II with Lab, Intermediate English, English Composition I and II, American History II, College Study Skills, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, Music Appreciation, Physical Science Survey II with Lab, and General Physics II with Lab.

Registration for July 2020 Term courses is done online at www.eccc.edu using the myEC portal under the Student tab, which includes all the information students need to register. Admitted students will have received an email with specific information on how to register.

In order to register, students must complete the admissions process: complete and submit the Application for Admission; submit ACT or Accuplacer scores, which are used for placement in English and math; and submit high school or college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register for classes.

Students who have already received a Pell Grant during both fall and spring semesters may have additional Pell eligibility for the July Term using the current 2019-20 FAFSA. Generally, a student must be enrolled in a minimum of six hours for Student Loans and Year-Round Pell. To determine eligibility, students should submit a copy of their July 2020 class schedule as soon as possible to the ECCC Financial Aid Office at kmott@eccc.edu.

Students who need assistance registering for classes once logged in to myEC should contact registration@eccc.edu. Students who have questions about their admissions status or who need help in applying to attend ECCC should contact the Office of Admissions at sholling@eccc.edu or 601-635-6207.

Prospective and current students can schedule virtual meetings with the college’s student services staff to discuss registration, applying for admission, financial aid, and online classes by visiting www.eccc.edu/go-virtual.