Operation Christmas Child kicks off in the county

This year, citizens of Newton County will once again have access to a local Operation Christmas Child Drop-off Center, according to OCC Coordinator Paula Wall.

“I was extremely excited to get the news,“ Wall said. “There are a number of churches, organizations, and individuals who wanted to prepare shoeboxes last year but found it a challenge to get boxes to an out of county location. Now, with the range of dates and times, the ease of a local drop-off and the support of the community, we should be able to service anyone who has participated in the past or hopes to begin a family tradition of preparing Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes this year.”

The Newton County Drop-off Center will be located on the campus of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church, at 362 West Broad St. in Decatur. The date and times the Center will be open are: Monday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 16, 3–7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; Sunday, 2–4 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 20, 8–10 a.m.

“Boxes and labels are available at the CVBC office or those interested can go online and print a customized tracking label, including the age/gender of a child at sa-maritanspurse.org,” Wall said.

By registering a box online, families can be choose to be notified as the child receives the prepared shoebox, including the country in which he/she resides. For more information, contact the CVBC Office at 601-635-2828; Paula Wall at 601-896-8484; or Donna Cleveland at 601-938-8627.