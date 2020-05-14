Payne joins Appeal staff for summer

Paris Payne is joining editorial staff of The Newton County Appeal for the summer.

Payne, a native of Newton, graduated this spring from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism. Her minor concentration was in philosophy.

Throughout her internship, Payne will work as a general assignment reporter with an emphasis on crime and courts. She said she hopes to use the experience to help inform her community and grow her knowledge of the criminal justice as she works toward her goal of law school in the fall.

Brent Maze, publisher of The Newton County Appeal, said he is excited to have Paris joining the staff this summer.

“We are pleased to have Paris join us this summer,” Maze said. “She is a bright student from right here in our own backyard. It’s always a plus when you can find one of your own to serve as an intern over the summer. I’d like to thank Robert Logan for his recommendation of Paris.”

Payne said she was excited for the opportunity to cover the issues and topics that affect her home town and looked forward to meeting the people and community of Newton County.