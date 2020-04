Mississippi Arts Commission’s Arts Day at the Capitol took place March 5, 2020 at the State Capitol in Jackson, MS. Pictured at left is Ada McGrevey of Decatur, Mississippi Arts Commission Board Member, with Marta Szlubowska, violinist with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. Szlubowska performed at the Capitol as part of Arts Day.

