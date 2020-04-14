PHOTO:County cleans up from storm

A tree fell on this home at 404 Wood St. in Newton as a strong line of thunderstorms passed through Newton County Easter Sunday night. It also damaged the car shown at right. A moderate risk of severe weather was possible on Sunday, as a tornado watch was issued for the area. The same storm system produced several tornadoes across the state, including two in southern Mississippi that had preliminary ratings of EF-3 and EF-4 that caused major damage in Bassfield and Soso. As of Tuesday morning, almost all power was restored to Southern Pine and Mississippi Power customers.