PHOTO:County cleans up from storm

A tree fell on this home at 404 Wood St. in Newton as a strong line of thunderstorms passed through Newton County Easter Sunday night. It also damaged the car shown at right. A moderate risk of severe weather was possible on Sunday, as a tornado watch was issued for the area. The same storm system produced several tornadoes across the state, including two in southern Mississippi that had preliminary ratings of EF-3 and EF-4 that caused major damage in Bassfield and Soso. As of Tuesday morning, almost all power was restored to Southern Pine and Mississippi Power customers.

Obituaries

Annie Ruth Johnson
Graveside services for Annie Ruther Johnson were held April 4, 2020 at Morning Star.
Wanda Trotter
Susie Mae Hunter
Eron Lyles
Gladys Wesley
Gwendolyn Cleveland Thrash

