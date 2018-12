Newton’s Roxy Theatre will be turning shades of plaid this weekend, as the Newton Theatre Company presents the four-person play Plaid Tidings: A Holiday Musical.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE