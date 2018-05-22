Pride and Prejudice comes to Roxy

Next weekend, the Newton Theatre Company will bring to life one of the most celebrated works of literature with its first ever production of “Pride and Prejudice.”

Jane Austen’s most famous novel was first adapted for the stage by Helen Jerome in 1935. It follows the story of the Elizabeth Bennett and the love triangle between two suitors, George Wickham and Mr. Darcy, as well as the comedy of her family, which include her four sisters.

The novel has been adapted numerous times for stage, the big and small screen and even revamped as a tale of the undead in “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” which was also turned into a film.

However, the NTC production will get back to the basic story of manners.

Katherine Grisham will be making her directorial debut for NTC with the play and said that the most challenging obstacle for the 21-member cast has been mastering the early 19th Century dialect.

The Company’s summer show is usually a non-musical comedy, and Grisham said it will be a change of pace from the last two musical productions, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Peter Pan.”

“It’s a big cast, but we like it that way. It’s going to be a good time,” she said. “We are renting most of the costumes because we didn’t have the period costumes in storage that we needed. But thankfully, our last several shows have done well so do have the money to do that.”

Elizabeth will be played by Kasey Logan, while Nate Vega will portray Mr. Darcy and Kirk Griffin will portray Wickham.

Rounding out the cast is Aaron Vega (Mr. Bennet), Amanda Blackburn (Mrs. Bennet), Rachel Clay (Jane Bennet), Hannah Kersgaard Mary Bennet), Madyson Warren (Kitty Bennet), Nickie Williams (Charlotte Lucas), Lane Fulton (Mr. Bingley),Rie Talley (Miss Bingley/ Mrs. Gardiner), Ethan Grisham (Mr. Gardiner), Josh Mitchell (Colonel Fitzwilliam), John Knochenmuss (Sir William Lucas), Trey Harris (Mr. Collins), Manasseh Robinson (Lady Catherine De Bourgh), and Christopher Alexander and Wesley Boykin (ball guest and officers).

The shows will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 1 and Saturday June 2 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 3.

Adult tickets cost $10 and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at Kaleidoscopes, Dezignz by Nikki and Bankfirst, or by calling 601-621-6033.