Quinn’s Family Pharmacy offers new options for Union

Union residents now have one more option for their medicine needs after the grand opening of Quinn's Family Pharmacy last Tuesday.

Owners Josh and Tesa Quinn officially opened the store in mid-November and the Union Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon-cutting on Nov. 28. Tesa, who has more than a decade of experience in pharmacy, will handle the service side, while Josh will handle the business side of things.

The couple, who have been married since 2006, first came up with idea to open a pharmacy in the fall of last year. After the closing of Union Discount Drugs, which is right next to Quinn’s, they saw an opportunity for another pharmacy, but weren’t sure they could pull it off. One of Josh’s friends in Starkville introduced them to a man who had opened a pharmacy in Starkville.

“He gave us the confidence that it could be done if we wanted to do it. And he just gave us encouragement,” Josh said.

They broke ground for the brick building in May and it was by J&J Contractors of Collinsville.

Tesa has worked for large retailers such as Wal-Mart, where she was the pharmacy manager for eight years and also independent family owned stores like Wheeler Drug Store in Decatur.

“I’ve worked for the big retailers and I’ve worked for independent stores, and I like the independents better,” Tesa said. “You build relationships with people that you meet and you feel like you can take care of them.”

Josh said they want to offer an mom-and-pop style store with modern technology. The store will have a drive-thru-pick-up window and they will offer home delivery for elderly and home-bound patients who can’t travel easily.

“We want to take care of them and give them everything they need. It’s a service that we want to provide because people need it,” Tess said.