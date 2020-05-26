Reeves extends Safer At Home to June 1

JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday the next steps for Mississippi to continue safely reopening the state’s economy and getting people back to work while protecting public health.

In a new executive order, Governor Reeves has extended his Safer At Home order and accompanying amendments for another week until 8 a.m. Monday, June 1 to continue flattening the curve while allowing Mississippians to safely get back to work and move around their communities.

Executive Order No. 1488 also adds Holmes County to the list of hotspot counties under additional social distancing measures to help slow the spread within their communities.

“We cannot ask the people of Mississippi to do more than they are able to do for a sustained period of time. Over the past two weeks, we have steadily opened up more and more of our economy. That is good and right. It is necessary. There are very, very few businesses still closed. There will still be some guidelines in place for businesses—but we will be out of the business of closing down anybody,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Governor Reeves also issued another executive order to begin safely reopening outdoor recreational facilities to give Mississippians an outlet to take care of their mental health. Detailing strict social distancing guidelines, the new executive order takes effect at 8 a.m. Monday, May 25 until 8 a.m. Monday, June 1, coinciding with the new deadline for the Safer At Home order.

The strict social distancing guidelines implemented under Executive Order No. 1487 to safely reopen outdoor recreational facilities include:

Outdoor Recreational Facilities

For businesses/facilities:

• Before they can reopen, the entire outdoor park must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom, including areas not open to the public.

• All outdoor parks are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• Waiting areas and lines must mark spots at least 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. Employees must be stationed there to make sure social distancing is followed.

• No more than 50% of the outdoor park’s capacity.

• Outdoor parks must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

• Equipment must be rearranged and/or deactivated to ensure at least 6 feet between customers.

• All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

• Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances.

• Food services are allowed, following restaurant guidelines under Executive Order No. 1478.

For employees:

• All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

• All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

• Face coverings must be provided to all employees. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

For customers:

• Customers must be screened upon entry into the outdoor park.

• Customers must sanitize their hands upon entry and when moving between rides or equipment.

Schools and Sports Complexes

• Schools may open weight rooms and training facilities for use by students, following gym guidelines under Executive Order No. 1480.

• Team practices at outdoor sports complexes and multi-field complexes and schools’ outdoor practices are allowed to resume, following outdoor recreational activities guidelines under Executive Order No. 1478.