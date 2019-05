Adults and children of all ages were thrilled by the sight of more than a dozen classic cars Saturday at T-Bones Steakhouse in Union. The second annual Car Show featured live music, a bounce house multiple raffles and flawless classic cars, bringing the community together for a day of fun and entertainment.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.