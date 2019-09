Neshoba County first responder were out in force Friday following a fresh lead in the case of a man missing for more than two years. Bruce Smith, 34, of Philadelphia, was last seen April 8, 2017 at the intersection of Kosciusko Road and Robin Hood Circle, wearing a dark pullover and navy-blue pants.

