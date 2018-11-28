Shoppers flock to area businesses for sales

Shoppers flock to area businesses for salesBy THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 11/28/2018 - 10:29am
Crowds of holiday shoppers flocked to Hickory Pick’N to take advantage of store-wide markdowns at the Hickory Pick’N Christmas Open House Saturday.
Crowds of holiday shoppers flocked to Hickory Pick’N to take advantage of store-wide markdowns at the Hickory Pick’N Christmas Open House Saturday.
The East Central Community College basketball teams remained perfect on the 2018-19 season with... READ MORE
Services for Mr. Oma Adron Pierce were held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at Pleasant Grove... READ MORE
Notes, quotes, and a thought or two…
If I had a Heisman Trophy vote, I would have to... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Arthur Corbitt of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter,... READ MORE