Shoppers flock to area businesses for sales

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 11/28/2018 - 10:29am

Crowds of holiday shoppers flocked to Hickory Pick’N to take advantage of store-wide markdowns at the Hickory Pick’N Christmas Open House Saturday.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Obituaries

Oma Pierce

Services for Mr. Oma Adron Pierce were held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at Pleasant Grove... READ MORE

Tommie Majure
Joyce B. Wilson
Helen Beatrice Freeman
Robert “Porter” Adkins
Mary Virginia Boulton Cleveland

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.