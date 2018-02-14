Three girls vie for Distinguished Young Woman title on Saturday

﻿﻿The Distinguished Young Woman program for Newton County will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at ECCC’s Huff Auditorium.

Doors will open around 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door and program books will be $5.

They are competing for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Newton County for 2019. They are all juniors.

• Jocie Beckham is the daughter of Cindy Strickland and Justin Beckham. She is a student at Union High School where she is a cheerleader and a member of the student council, Choir, FBLA and FCA Clubs. Jocie will be performing a jazz dance to the song “Footloose” as her talent. Her Little Sister for this year’s program is Khloe Cockerham.

• Alana McMullan is the daughter of Stephen and Eileen McMullan. She is a student at Newton County High School where she is a member of the varsity basketball team, the Blue Stars Dance Team and the Beat Club. She will be performing a contemporary dance routine to “Rise Up” as her talent. Her little sister for this year’s program is Lauren Addy.

• Jasmin Brooks is the daughter of Larry and Sharon Brooks. She is a student at Newton County High School where ﻿she is a cheerleader and a member of the student council, Beta Club and the high school choir. She will be performing an acrobatic jazz routine to “Great Balls of Fire” for her talent. Her little sister for this year’s program is Macy Hale.

The contestants are scored on scholastic achievement (25 percent), interview (25 percent), self-expression (15 percent), talent (20 percent), and fitness (15 percent).