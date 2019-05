Union Girl Scouts were rewarded for a year of hard work at the annual Awards Ceremony Thursday in Laird Park. From brownies to senior scouts, girls of all ranks and ages were recognized for their contributions to the community and the scouts with patches, umbrellas and promotion within the Girl Scouts ranks.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.