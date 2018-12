More than 200 people came out to the Mississippi Veterans Cemetery to participate in the annual Wreath Laying ceremony Saturday. The event, which was open to everyone, drew people from throughout Newton County who wanted to pay their respects to fallen veterans.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.