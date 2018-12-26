Tutors help improve student achievement

Tutors help improve student achievementBy BRENT MAZE,
Wed, 12/26/2018 - 9:40am
Several new employees were hired with the Newton Municipal School District to help targeted groups of elementary students improve their achievement.
Several new employees were hired with the Newton Municipal School District to help targeted groups of elementary students improve their achievement.
The Lake basketball teams entered the Christmas break on a sour note after getting swept by... READ MORE
Jean Bankston Hamil, beloved wife of Ray Hamil and cherished mother of Larry, Danny, Timmy... READ MORE
Newton County’s 911 has submitted a proposal to the Union Board of Aldermen to take on... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Arthur Corbitt of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter,... READ MORE