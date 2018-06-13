Union Day set for this Saturday

The Union Chamber of Commerce’s first ever Union Day begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and continues to 4 p.m.

Chamber President Sherry Harrison said applications are still available for the children’s pageant and that they could be picked up at the Union City Hall or at Harrison Dentistry.

Among the music performers on the Park Stage will be singer/songwriter Anse Rigby of Forest who will be performing songs from his October 2017 album “All Along.”

The car show will be just one of the events of Country Day that will be returning for Union Day and it will include The Meridian Corvette Club as well as a parade of the classic cars, trucks and hot rods down Bank Street.

A Kid’s Zone will be downtown for youngsters to enjoy, and the chamber is still accepting vendors.

For more information, email udbeth2018@yahoo.com.

Britt Gully

Britt Gully is a singer/songwriter from Cow Creek. He plays real country music, along with rockabilly, gospel, honky tonk-twang, and he will make you believe it all!

He grew up listening to Jimmie, Hank and Waylon and has an innate feel for true American music. For the last decade he’s portrayed Jimmie Rodgers and sang his songs from New Orleans to New York and points in between to rave reviews.

He recently recorded an album, Jimmie Rodgers’ Guitar, using Jimmie’s original 1927 Martin, that has garnered worldwide attention.

Whether it’s playing a solo acoustic show or tearing it up with a hard driving band, Britt’s “play it like you mean it, take no prisoners” panache always leaves the crowd knowing they’ve heard something special.

His musical talent is enhanced through his masterful storytelling, as he shares with his audience a wealth of facts, anecdotes and just plain good stories.

Gully has a deep respect for the land, the music and the people who make it. “Genuine” is the perfect word for Britt and his homespun way, weaving his love for the songs, the romances, the drama and history into a musical performance that grips the heart.

— From brittgully.com

Anse Rigby

Anse Rigby is a native of Forest. A husband and father, graduate of the Mississippi School for Women of Nursing (no laughing) and worship leader at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Madison, Anse has found a new direction for his life with the release of his new LP “All Along.” Anse’s first studio release deals with his love for his wife Courtney, his two daughters Ella and Charlie and his journey to this point in his young life.

His guitar from his mother became one of the most impactful moments of his walk. Two years after, his mother passed away from a battle with brain cancer. The strongest woman he knew, a beautiful soul, and his biggest fan, she left such an impact not only with the love she had for Anse, but with her faith walk as well.

“She was so strong and faithful,” Rigby said. “She was my comfort. I only saw her cry once in the 3 1/2 months of the disease and that was the day of her diagnosis. Her testimony with her faith in God in that trying time has been an aspiration of mine and my spiritual walk.”

There is no doubt that Anse has grown since his first home studio release “More Now” in 2013. “All Along” is the next step featuring a full studio band recorded at BlueSky Studios in Jackson, Mississippi produced by Casey Combest.

“I went into the studio with skepticism and not knowing what to expect, but I have been really blown away by the quality of this music. It’s amazing how the acoustic format can be transformed through the process. This process has ignited a fire in me to get my music out and to pursue playing venues.”

From the passing of his mother to his wife Courtney, Rigby has given us an inside look to his journey. Going from track-to-track, All Along reveals that those who have dealt with the lowest of lows can make it out and love their life much like Anse does.

“There will always be scars, but I adore my wife and I’m thankful for her. One of my favorite lines is from the song ‘In Love.’ The line says ‘I promise I’m never gonna leave you // I know that’s all you really need to hear.’ People need different things. And it just goes back to giving my wife what I know she doesn’t necessarily need to hear all the time, but it affirms relationships and I hope at the end of the day is one of the messages people take away from this album.”

— From anserigby.com