Wagon Train heads to Jackson

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:02am

Horses and wagons may be a common sight along the roads this weekend as the Dixie National North Ride starts off toward Jackson to attend the Dixie National Rodeo.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Obituaries

Juanice Cleveland

Services for Mrs. Juanice Cleveland were held 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at Milling Funeral... READ MORE

Frances Taylor
Elizabeth Davis
James Cater
Jimmie Buntyn
Jimmy Rushing

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.