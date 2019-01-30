Wagon Train heads to Jackson

Horses and wagons may be a common sight along the roads this weekend as the Dixie National North Ride starts off toward Jackson to attend the Dixie National Rodeo.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.