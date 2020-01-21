4-H Robotics team brings home award

The Newton County Robotics Team placed fourth at the most recent 4-H District competition. Pictured from left to right are: Breshia Donald, Student Volunteer from East Central Community College, Timothy Ford, Atley Thomas, Anna Claire Skinner, Kensley Allen and Katrina McCalphia, Extension Agent. If you are interested in volunteering with the Robotics teams in the upcoming competition, please contact the Newton County Extension office at 601-635-7011.