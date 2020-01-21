4-H Robotics team brings home award

By SUBMITTED PHOTO,
  • 54 reads
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 3:34pm

The Newton County Robotics Team placed fourth at the most recent 4-H District competition. Pictured from left to right are: Breshia Donald, Student Volunteer from East Central Community College, Timothy Ford, Atley Thomas, Anna Claire Skinner, Kensley Allen and Katrina McCalphia, Extension Agent. If you are interested in volunteering with the Robotics teams in the upcoming competition, please contact the Newton County Extension office at 601-635-7011. 

Obituaries

Robert L. Beamon
Funeral services for Robert L. Beamon were held at noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Altare M.B.... READ MORE
Quinton Hodge
Ms. Frances Adkins
James Moncrief
Mattie Lou Thames
Stella Rae Smith

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.