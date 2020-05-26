Ole Miss announces Spring 2020 Dean’s honor roll

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 471 reads
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 2:57pm

OXFORD— The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll.

The following students from Newton County made the list:

Annalaurel Moody, of Little Rock, MS.

Mikiyala Deana Wells, of Little Rock, MS.

Mollie Ann Burkes, of Union, MS.

Chloe Kristine Warren, of Union, MS.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. With more than 23,000 students, Ole Miss is the state’s largest university. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.

