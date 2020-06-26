PHOTO: Killens honored for retirement

Newton Elementary School Principal Kay Killens was recently honored by Newton Municipal School Superintendent Glenda Nickson and the Newton Municipal School Board of Trustees during a meeting on June 8. She retired with 38 total years in education, 27 of those years at Newton Elementary. While at NES, she served as teacher, Instructional Facilitator, Assistant Principal, and Principal. During Ms. Killens’ career, she was named Senator Gene Taylor’s 5th Congressional District Teacher of the Year, Newton Municipal School District’s Administrator of the Year, and served on the Mississippi Department of Education’s Principal’s Advisory Board. Ms. Killens’ was also selected as the 2017 inaugural inductee in to the Meridian Home and Style Magazine and Anderson Regional Health System’s Women of Heart recognition for exceptional leadership, advocacy, and passion in community service.