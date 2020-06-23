Students earn honors during spring at Mississippi State

Mississippi State University has announced its Deans’ and Presidents’ lists for the 2020 spring semester for your county.

President’s List

Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. They are:

Choctaw: Renada Deann Lilly, Aspen S Wesley

Union: Kaylee Reese Anderson, Victoria Nicole Arroyave, Landon Scott Bounds, Travis Harold Bryan, Ashley Nicole Butler, Robert Drew Chapman, Triston Paige Coats, Jaquashia Fisher, Jason Frulla, Chelsea Marie Jackson, Jeff David Knight, Mallory Elisabeth Malone, Erin Seger McGuire, Jessica Renee Nester, Laicon Elise Partain, Gabriel Scott Robinson, Iva Caitlin Smith, Noah Benjamin Winstead

Newton: Niley Campbell Craven, Emily Lauren Ezell, Landrey Marie Godwin, Matthew David Jackson, Kathryn Grace Kelly, Sara Delaney Kilgore, Ty’Yonna D’Anna McCalphia, Anna Marie Sibley, Patrice Charnette Walker

Lawrence: Blake Randall Jones, Kathryn B Lucas, Sara Elizabeth Mazzella, Bethany Allison Wellerman, Little Rock: Anna Marie Baucum

Hickory: Steven Cody Gressett, Brett Tyler Jones, Madison Brooke Mann

Decatur: Sydney Nicole Baucum, Kailee Madison Brown, Summer Nicole Henry, Anna Marie Jones, Jared Scott Massey, Emma Caroline Phillips, Mariah Munday Usry, Joshua Cenchez Warnsley, Czar Justin Williams

Conehatta: Kellie N Nickson

Chunky: Haileigh Alexandria Cleveland

Deans’ List

Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. They are:

Newton: Albany Leanne Davis, Tunisha Tyia Ellis, Angela Elizabeth Holmes, Zyreaia Kelsei Tingle

Lawrence: Warren O’Neil Dawkins

Hickory: Brandon Cain Cleveland

Decatur: Jonathan Edward Boudreaux, Sera Rose Hepner, Courtney E Kidd, Angel Racheal Measell

Conehatta: Melisa Meagan Pace-Kilpatrick, Willa Mae Thomas

Union: Samantha Nicole Bishop, Alexandra Noel Bowen, Anna Beatrice Bowen, Tracie A. King, Madeline Michele Leblanc, Bristina Alana McElhenney

Choctaw: Robert Lynn York