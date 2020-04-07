Cleveland named NCSD STAR student

Andie Cleveland has been named STAR Student for the 2019-2020 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) M. B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program.  This year will mark the 55th Anniversary of the STAR program.  Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students & teachers in Mississippi.

The Newton County High School senior will be acknowledged among the over 330 STAR Students in Mississippi for their academic achievements.  Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence.  Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR Student.  The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors.  Each STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.

Kristen Lanier was designated as STAR Teacher.

This year, over 660 STAR Students and STAR Teachers will receive this prestigious recognition from MEC’s M.B. Swayze Foundation.

