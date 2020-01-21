DWCP honors three NCHS students

Pam Keith (left) of the Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club presented certificates to the top three Newton County High School’s Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) honorees. Alexis Tran will represent NCHS at the state conference in Jackson this summer from left: DWPC Representative Pam Keith; NCHS HOBY Representative Alexis Tran; Regan Hand, first alternate; Maggie Bounds, second alternate; and Lindsey Kalla, NCHS School Counselor.