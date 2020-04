WoodmenLife members present Newton County Elementary School Librarian Kelli Poole with copies of The American Patriot’s Handbook, providing an additional patriotic resource for students from left: Linda Massey, Margaret Mayes, Bill Goodwin, Kelli Poole, Fannie Merle Clark, and WoodmenLife Representative Felicia Blackburn.

