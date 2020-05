Donations of school supplies and uniforms were presented to Newton County Elementary School prior to the Flexible Learning Days by the local chapter of WoodmenLife from left: NCES Nurse Patty Gibson, Linda Massey, Bill Goodwin, Margaret Mayes, Fannie Merle Clark, WoodmenLife Representative Felicia Blackburn, and NCES Assistant Jessica Loper.

