PHOTO: NHS art students bring home awards

By PHOTO BY THOMAS HOWARD,
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:37pm

Students in Newton High School’s Art Class competed in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition against 7-12th grade artists from all over the state. Brianna Ardd won two honorable mentions and Jeremy Rodriguez won one honorable mention. Their work is being shown at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson until the end of March, when they will attend a reception along with their teacher to receive their awards.

Obituaries

William Stafford Bankston
William Stafford Bankston, 96, of Batesville, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. 
Angelia Gainey Knight
Sam Davis
Kent N. Burroughs
Mac M. Wood Sr.
Opal Cooksey

