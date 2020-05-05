University of Mississippi celebrates Class of 2020

OXFORD — The University of Mississippi will celebrate more than 5,400 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2020 during a live, virtual celebratory event on May 9, 2020. The following local students are candidates for graduation:

Isaiah Andrew Edwards, of Little Rock, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Edwards is a Biological Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Kaley Anne Bufkin, of Decatur, MS, is a candidate for a Master of Science degree. Bufkin is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the Graduate School.

Aaron Blake Rose, of Hickory, MS, is a candidate for a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Rose is a Pharm D in Pharm Prct Track major in the School of Pharmacy.

Jessica Suzanne Everett, of Decatur, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Everett is a Integrated Marketing Comm major in the School of Journalism and New Media.

Reagan Danielle Gorgas, of Decatur, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Gorgas is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Paris Tierra Nicole Payne, of Newton, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism degree. Payne is a Journalism major in the School of Journalism and New Media.

Mikiyala Deana Wells, of Little Rock, MS, is a candidate for a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences degree. Wells is a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.

Kristen Ashley Kennedy, of Union, MS, is a candidate for a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences degree. Kennedy is a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.

“While we aren’t able to gather in the Grove and at other beautiful venues on our campus right now for traditional pomp and circumstance, we could not let our originally scheduled Commencement day pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of this class of graduates,” said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce.

UM leaders continue to evaluate plans to hold an in-person Commencement ceremony at a later date.

“The university remains committed to doing all it can to honor our graduates in person when it is safe for us to come together as a university community,” Boyce said.

The virtual event will begin at noon and can be viewed at olemiss.edu.

As part of the virtual celebration, students - including December 2019 graduates, and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation - received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.