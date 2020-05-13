Brand, Donegan to Wed May 23

­­Mr. and Mrs. Martin Earl Donegan Jr. of Birmingham, Alabama, announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Lee Donegan, to David Barry Brand II, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Barry Brand of Hickory, Mississippi.

Miss Donegan is the granddaughter of Mrs. De Loris Shipp Donegan and the late Mr. Martin Earl Donegan, Mr. and Mrs. John Larry Wingard and Ms. Dixie Lee Hill, all of Birmingham, Alabama.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Hope Christian School and a soon to be graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with honors. She was also an officer of Nenamoosha Social Tribe for 3 years, culminating in the presidency of the tribe. Miss Donegan currently works as a mobile/web programmer at Van Zyverden in Meridian.

Mr. Brand is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. William Troy Brand Jr. of Hickory, Mrs. Joyce Smith Cole of Quitman and the late Mr. Charles Laurin Cole.

The prospective bridegroom is a graduate of Newton County High School and a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He currently works as an electrical engineer at Raytheon in Forest.

A small family wedding due to social distancing will be held at 6pm Saturday, May 23, at Oak Island Mansion in Wilsonville, Alabama, with dinner reception to follow.

