Brock, Vincent to Wed June 6

Mr. and Mrs. Scott Brock of Morristown, Tennessee, formerly of Decatur, Mississippi, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Makaeya Daniele Brock, to John Mark Vincent, son of Reverend and Mrs. Mark Vincent of Decatur, Mississippi.

Miss Brock is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tilley of Ocala, Florida and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Brock of Englewood, Tennessee.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Newton County High School, East Central Community College, and a May 2020 graduate of William Carey University with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication and Intercultural Studies.

Mr. Vincent is the great grandson of Eugenia Howell of Lucedale, Mississippi, the grandson of Gary Howell and the late Jimmie Dee Howell of Howell, Mississippi and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Vincent of Agricola, Mississippi.

The prospective bridegroom is a graduate of Newton County High School, East Central Community College, and a May 2020 graduate of William Carey University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies.

The couple will exchange vows during a private ceremony at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the sanctuary of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church, Decatur, Mississippi. The ceremony will be live streamed to align with the current pandemic guidelines.