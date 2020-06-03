Brock, Vincent to Wed June 6

By PAID ANNOUNCEMENT,
  • 890 reads
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:30pm

Mr. and Mrs. Scott Brock of Morristown, Tennessee, formerly of Decatur, Mississippi, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Makaeya Daniele Brock, to John Mark Vincent, son of Reverend and Mrs. Mark Vincent of Decatur, Mississippi.

Miss Brock is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tilley of Ocala, Florida and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Brock of Englewood, Tennessee.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Newton County High School, East Central Community College, and a May 2020 graduate of William Carey University with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication and Intercultural Studies.

Mr. Vincent is the great grandson of Eugenia Howell of Lucedale, Mississippi, the grandson of Gary Howell and the late Jimmie Dee Howell of Howell, Mississippi and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Vincent of Agricola, Mississippi.

The prospective bridegroom is a graduate of Newton County High School, East Central Community College, and a May 2020 graduate of William Carey University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies.

The couple will exchange vows during a private ceremony at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the sanctuary of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church, Decatur, Mississippi. The ceremony will be live streamed to align with the current pandemic guidelines.

Obituaries

Rev. George Smith
Funeral services for Rev. Ira George Smith of Adamsville, TN, formerly of Carrollton, were held 10... READ MORE
Iris Evans Mabry
Mary Estelle Pace Thrash Whipple
Chester Huron Gardner
William Omar Yates
Ruby Frances Bounds

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.