Cannon, Boler to wed March 28

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Blaine Cannon of Ocean Springs would like to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Lauren Blaine Cannon, to Dr. Henry Baker Boler, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Ted Boler, Sr. of Greenwood.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Blaine Cannon of Clinton and the late Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Gunter of Jackson.

Miss Cannon is a 2012 graduate of Ocean Springs High School, and a 2015 graduate of Mississippi State University. At Mississippi State she was a member of the Pom Squad Alpha Epsilon Delta Honor Society, Sigma Theta Tau, and Phi Mu Sorority. In 2017, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she continues to work as a critical care nurse.

The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mrs. James Henry Powell Jr and the late Brig. Gen. Powell of Duck Hill, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Buford Boler of Union.

Dr. Boler is a 2008 graduate of Pillow Academy and a 2012 summa cum laude graduate of University of Mississippi, where he received his bachelor’s degree in public policy leadership with minors in biology and chemistry. At Ole Miss he was a member of the Trent Lott Leadership Institute, Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, and Sigma Nu Fraternity. He graduated from Medical School at University of Mississippi Medical Center, and then completed his postgraduate residency training in Internal Medicine at UMMC in 2019. Dr. Boler is board certified in Internal Medicine, and he is currently employed as a hospitalist at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. He will begin a cardiology fellowship at University of Mississippi Medical Center in July of 2020.

The couple will exchange their vows March 28 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Ocean Springs.