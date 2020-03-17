Cheers to 10 years

Happy Anniversary to Johnny and Savannah Martin of Newton!! The Martins were married  March 2010 in Longview, TX . Johnny and Savannah both live and work in Newton with their 2 beautiful daughters Madelyn Jonae and Chloe Janelle. The happy couple is planning a small family getaway  to celebrate the occasion. The Martins would like to extend their warmest regards to all of their friends and family as they celebrate their lives together

