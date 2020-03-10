Ezelle, Ragland to wed March 21

Mr. Van Ezelle of Decatur and Mrs. Sherri Walker of Union announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsey Sue, to Trey Ragland, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Ragland of Satartia. Lindsey is the granddaughter of Mr. Grady E. Gregory and the late Mrs. Lynda Gregory and Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Ezelle all of Decatur.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Newton County High School and East Central Community College where she received her degree in nursing. She is currently employed at Rush Medical Clinic in Philadelphia, MS.

Trey is the grandson of Mrs. Beverly Ragland of Satartia and the late Mr. Bobby Ray Ragland, Mr. and Mrs. Morris Luke of Madison, and the late Mrs. Bobby Luke. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Science. He is currently self- employed as a farmer.

Wedding vows will be exchanged at 5:00 pm, Saturday, March 21, at Bridges, The Venue in Philadelphia, MS.