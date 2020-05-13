Hargett, Williams to Wed May 23

Gregory and Melissa Hargett of Brandon, MS, and Stephanie Hargett of Brookhaven, MS, are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Haley Anne Hargett of Brookhaven, MS, to Micah Henry Williams of Hickory, MS.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Joe and Billie Jean Hargett of Brookhaven, MS, and Plez and Anne Summers of Brookhaven, MS.

The prospective groom is the son of Billy and Leslie Williams of Hickory, MS. He is the grandson of the late L.B. and Faye Bemont of Winnfield, LA, and the late Henry and Catherine Smith of Pine Bluff, AR.

Haley is a 2016 graduate of Brookhaven High School and 2018 graduate of Southwest Mississippi Community College. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from William Carey University in 2020. Haley is employed as a registered nurse at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, MS.

Micah is a 2016 graduate of Newton County High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biology degree from William Carey University in 2020. He is employed as an agent with Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company in Newton, MS.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at two in the afternoon. The private ceremony will be held at Clarke-Venable Baptist Church in Decatur, MS.