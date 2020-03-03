Smith, Kennedy to wed Saturday

Tim and Pam Smith of Clifton announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Kaitlin Alisha, to William Evan Kennedy, son of Mitch and Amy Kennedy of Union.

Wedding vows will be exchanged at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Linden Antebellum Bed & Breakfast in Natchez. A reception will immediately follow on the Linden estate grounds. Family and friends are invited to attend the ceremony and reception.

Kaitlin is the maternal granddaughter of the late Hulon Smith, formerly of Clifton and Carol Smith, also of Clifton; and the late Edward Johnson, formerly of Carthage. She is the paternal granddaughter of the late Richard and Sue Smith, formerly of Forest.

Will is the maternal grandson of Bruce and Betty Warner of Lauderdale. He is the paternal grandson of Horace and Carolyn Kennedy of Quitman.

Kaitlin is a highest honor graduate of Scott Central High School, an honor graduate of East Central Community College, and holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi. She is employed by University of Mississippi Medical Center as a BSN RN CCRN.

Will is a graduate of Union High School, an honor graduate of East Central Community College, an honor graduate of Mississippi State University, from which he holds a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, and a highest honor graduate of Gulfport Police Academy. He is employed by Newton County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy sheriff.

After a honeymoon in Jamaica, the couple plans to reside in Newton County.