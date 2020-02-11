Newell named DYW

Participants in the 2021 Distinguished Young Women of Newton County program competed on January 18. Bralynn Newell, the daughter of Michelle Newell and Brad Newell, was named the 2021 Distinguished Young Women of Newton County. She also won preliminary awards for scholastic and self-expression. She is a junior at Newton County High School. Sidney McGee was named 1st alternate and received the Linda Hitt Spirit Award. Hayle McKinion received a preliminary award for Fitness. Karise Parkman received the preliminary award for Talent and the Be Your Best Self Essay Award. Bralynn will compete this summer in Meridian for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi. The state program dates are: July 16th, 17th, and 18th. It will be held at Evangel Temple. This year’s participants, from left, were Jordan Turner of Union, Sidney McGee of Hickory, Bralynn Newell of Newton, Hayle McKinion of Union and Karise Parkman of Lake.