Newton residents, first responders and family members held an impromptu parade Saturday in front of Beehive Homes of Newton to encourage residents of the care center to keep their spirits up under social distancing restrictions.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.