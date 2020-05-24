Progressive Club elects new officers

By SUBMITTED PHOTOS,
  • 115 reads
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 6:00am

Decatur Women’s Progressive Club recently held the May meeting. Executive officers for 2020-2022 were installed by incoming MFWC State President Sherri Reid using Zoom and phone calls. New Executive officers are Sonya Smith – President, Pam Keith – Vice President, Emilie Smith – Secretary, Jackie Etie – Treasurer, Jeanette Thrash – Parliamentarian, Nita Marshall – Reporter, Dianne Smith and Linda Guraedy – Co Dean of Chairman, Charlotte Griffin – Historian.

