ECCC to host Baseball MVP Showcase next week

The East Central Community College baseball MVP Showcase is based upon targeting talented athletes from the Classes of 2020-23 who have either been recommended or spotted as viable prospects or both.

ECCC encourages each of you to take advantage of this opportunity and to take a closer look at the baseball program and college.

Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space available.

The registration fee for the showcase is $100.

Final check-in and registration will take place on January 18, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m.

If you would like to showcase your skills as a pitcher and position player, you will need to check in at 9 a.m. (There are only a limited number of slots available so please register in advance.