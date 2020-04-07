ECCC names Lockhart new men’s coach

By ECCC SPORTS INFORMATION,
  • 93 reads
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:33pm

Former Ole Miss basketball standout and Rebel assistant coach Rahim Lockhart is the new head men’s basketball coach at East Central Community College.

Lockhart served as interim head men’s basketball coach at ECCC during a portion of the 2019-20 season, compiling a 7-12 record after taking over the team in late November.

The search for a permanent head coach began on Feb. 21, a day after the completion of the 2019-20 season.

“ECCC continues to prepare for the future, even in the midst of very challenging times,” said ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart. “We are pleased that an individual with such a solid background in both winning on the court and preparing young men for productive lives off the court will lead our men’s basketball program. We look forward to the leadership that Rahim Lockhart will bring to our men’s basketball program.”

“I give all praise to God,” Lockhart said.

“I’m thankful to Dr. Stewart, the Board of Trustees, and Director of Athletics Paul Nixon for entrusting in me the position of head coach at East Central Community College. I look forward to leading this program.”

Obituaries

Frank Lavell “Bo” Gibbs
Frank Lavell “Bo” Gibbs, 69, passed away April 4, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Karen... READ MORE
Glenda Gardner Mason
Albert Lavern Cox
Ovid S. Vickers
Billie Joe Matlock
Ona Bell Breland Rivers

Social

Cleveland named NCSD STAR student
Andie Cleveland has been named STAR Student for the 2019-2020 school year by the Mississippi... READ MORE
Frank Lavell “Bo” Gibbs
Glenda Gardner Mason
Albert Lavern Cox
Ovid S. Vickers
Church News for April 8

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.