ECCC names Lockhart new men’s coach

Former Ole Miss basketball standout and Rebel assistant coach Rahim Lockhart is the new head men’s basketball coach at East Central Community College.

Lockhart served as interim head men’s basketball coach at ECCC during a portion of the 2019-20 season, compiling a 7-12 record after taking over the team in late November.

The search for a permanent head coach began on Feb. 21, a day after the completion of the 2019-20 season.

“ECCC continues to prepare for the future, even in the midst of very challenging times,” said ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart. “We are pleased that an individual with such a solid background in both winning on the court and preparing young men for productive lives off the court will lead our men’s basketball program. We look forward to the leadership that Rahim Lockhart will bring to our men’s basketball program.”

“I give all praise to God,” Lockhart said.

“I’m thankful to Dr. Stewart, the Board of Trustees, and Director of Athletics Paul Nixon for entrusting in me the position of head coach at East Central Community College. I look forward to leading this program.”