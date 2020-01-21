EC's Covington Named Women's Basketball Player of Week

East Central Community College sophomore guard Jariyah Covington has been selected as the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges' Women's Basketball Player of the Week for her play Jan. 13-19.

She scored 24 points and had five steals in a 56-49 road win at Copiah-Lincoln on Jan. 13. It was East Central's first win over the Lady Wolves since February 2016.

Covington scored 23 points and had two more steals in a 72-68 home loss to No. 11 ranked Jones College on Jan. 16.

For the two games, Covington shot 53 percent from the floor, 42 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 100 percent from the free throw line. She is averaging 16 points a game this season.