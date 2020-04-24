Gibson taken 66th in NFL Draft

Antonio Gibson, a wide receiver who played at East Central Community College in 2016 and 2017, was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night by the Washington Redskins.

He was the 66th pick overall.

Gibson, who prepped at Eagles Landing High School (Stockbridge, Ga.), caught 21 passes in 2017 for 308 yards and four scores. He also rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown.

At the University of Memphis, he played in all 28 games as a Tiger, , started 11 games, and caught 44 passes for 834 yards (19.0 ypc) with 10 TD. He rushed the ball 33 times for 369 yards (11.2 ypc) with four TD and logged 647 yards on 24 kick returns (27.0 ypr) with one TD, including a long return of 97 yards for a score. He finished his career with 1,850 all-purpose yards (369 rush/834 receive/647 return).

Here's what's being said on Twitter:

Full interview with head coach Ron Rivera after selecting Antonio Gibson at No. 66. pic.twitter.com/3cfosHdmaO April 25, 2020

Antonio Gibson is my favorite WR in this draft. Amazing pick. He’s 100 yards a game just waiting to happen. A+ pick. — Nate (@BarstoolNate) April 25, 2020

Antonio Gibson broke 33 tackles on 77 career touches at Memphis and ran a 4.39 at the combine. He could legitimately be the best RB in this class but we just didn't get to see him — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 25, 2020