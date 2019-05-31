Six ECCC softball players receive postseason honors

East Central Community College freshman outfielder Olivia Houston has been named to the 2019 National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 Softball Team for her play during the recently completed season. She was one of six Lady Warriors to be named either All-Region or All-State.

A native of Brandon and product of Northwest Rankin High School, Houston led the Lady Warriors in batting average at .422 and in hits with 57. In 42 games, Houston had 19 doubles and four home runs and drove in 38 runs. She also scored 49 runs and had 14 stolen bases. She was errorless in the field with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Houston was also named Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Second Team All-State.

Three Lady Warrior freshmen were named MACJC First Team All-State, including infielder Hannah Dufault, catcher Anna McNeer, and infielder Kaylee Webb.

Dufault of Hurley and East Central High School hit .348 on the season with 33 RBI and a team-leading nine home runs.

McNeer, who prepped at Canton Academy, hit .415 and led the team with 21 doubles and 58 RBI. She also hit eight home runs.

Webb of Ruston, La., hit .407 and led the team in singles with 45, runs scored with 50, and stolen bases with 28.

Also named MACJC Second Team All-State were sophomore infielder Annika Jones and freshman infielder/outfielder MaKenzie Barnett.

Jones out of Leake Academy and the only sophomore on the team hit .323 on the season with 25 RBI, 25 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases.

Barnett, a product of Neshoba Central, hit .357 with 30 RBI and 25 runs scored. She also hit four home runs.

The East Central softball team finished the 2019 season with a 28-14 record and No. 14 national ranking. The Lady Warriors advanced to the MACJC State Tournament as the No. 4 seed.