Warriors Lose Late Lead in 80-76 Loss to Jones

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors dropped a hard-fought 72-68 decision to the No. 11 ranked Jones College Lady Bobcats, while a second half comeback gave the Jones men an 80-76 win over the Warriors in MACJC South Division basketball action Thursday, Jan. 16, at Brackeen-Wood Gym in Decatur.

With the losses, both East Central teams fell to 6-7 overall on the season and 1-3 in MACJC South Division play. The Jones women improved to 10-2 overall and 4-0 in the division. The Bobcats are also 10-2 overall and 2-2 in the South Division.

The Warriors led by as many as nine points in the second half before Jones rallied for the win. Freshman guard Kareem Thompson (Florence) led East Central with 17 points and five rebounds. Sophomore forward JaQuarius Smith (Noxubee County) chipped in 16 and freshman guards Lee Cotton (Cleveland Central) and Darien Newchurch (Terry) had 13 and 11 points, respectively.