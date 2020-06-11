Newton County High School honors soccer team award winners

Above: Recipients of the Newton County High School Boys’ Soccer team awards include front row from left: Tate Baucum, Cougar Award; Lee Hill, Golden Boot Award and Outstanding 4-4A Midfielder; Davi Roldan, Offensive MVP; and Kirthy Yuvaraj, Most Improved Defensive Player; back row from left: Gustavo Silva, Team MVP and Outstanding 4-4A Player; Graham Lewis, Most Improved Offensive Player; Griffin Bailey, Captain Award; and Will Rushing, Defensive MVP.

Below: Awardees from the 2019-2020 Newton County High School Girls’ Soccer team include front row from left: Olivia Clark, Captain Award and Outstanding 4-4A Goal-Keeper; Morgan Massey, Outstanding 4-4A Midfielder; Grace Wade, Most Improved Defensive Player; and Audrie Gentry, Lady Cougar Award; back from left: Emma Claire Thornton, Most Improved Offensive Player; Katelynn Gipson, Captain Award; Kaylee Avant, Offensive MVP; and Lanie Phillips, Defensive MVP.