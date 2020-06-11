Newton County High School honors soccer team award winners

By SUBMITTED PHOTOS,
  • 37 reads
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:00am

Above: Recipients of the Newton County High School Boys’ Soccer team awards include front row from left:  Tate Baucum, Cougar Award; Lee Hill, Golden Boot Award and Outstanding 4-4A Midfielder; Davi Roldan, Offensive MVP; and Kirthy Yuvaraj, Most Improved Defensive Player; back row from left:  Gustavo Silva, Team MVP and Outstanding 4-4A Player; Graham Lewis, Most Improved Offensive Player; Griffin Bailey, Captain Award; and Will Rushing, Defensive MVP.

 

Below: Awardees from the 2019-2020 Newton County High School Girls’ Soccer team include front row from left:  Olivia Clark, Captain Award and Outstanding 4-4A Goal-Keeper; Morgan Massey, Outstanding 4-4A Midfielder; Grace Wade, Most Improved Defensive Player; and Audrie Gentry, Lady Cougar Award; back from left:  Emma Claire Thornton, Most Improved Offensive Player; Katelynn Gipson, Captain Award; Kaylee Avant, Offensive MVP; and Lanie Phillips, Defensive MVP.

Obituaries

Ernest Floyd Thorne
On Friday May 15, 2020, Ernest Floyd Thorne, 87, went to be with the Lord.
Carolyn Bounds
Peggy Darlyne Culwell
Rev. George Smith
Iris Evans Mabry
Mary Estelle Pace Thrash Whipple

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.