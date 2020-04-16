PHOTO: Newton County cross country team announces award winners

The Cross Country Team of Newton County Middle and High School held its annual Awards Banquet, honorees included front row from left: Josie Tullos, Most Improved; Ava Way, Most Outstanding; Audrie Gentry, Senior Award and Legacy Award; Marilyn Tullos, Cougar Award; and Leona Billy, Senior Award; back row from left: Olivia Clark, Senior Award and Summer Henry Impact Award; Ethan Burton, Most Improved; Isaac Frink, Most Outstanding; Cole Tadlock, Most Improved; Carlie Kitchings, Senior Award; and Kirsten Selman, Special Team Recognition.