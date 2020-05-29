PHOTOS: Blue Stars, soccer players honored

Fri, 05/29/2020 - 6:00am

The awardees among the Newton County High School Blue Stars Dance team for the 2019-20 school year (above) are front row from left:  Maddie Shinn, Most Improved; Kailyn Davis, Captain Award; Karly Hamrick, Cougar Award; back row from left:  Reagan Tolbird, Hustle Award; Alyssa McMullan, Most Spirited; Hannah Sullivan, Most Energetic; and Amber Bynum, Most Dedicated.

Recipients of the Newton County High School Boys’ Soccer team awards (below) include front row from left:  Tate Baucum, Cougar Award; Lee Hill, Golden Boot Award and Outstanding 4-4A Midfielder; Davi Roldan, Offensive MVP; and Kirthy Yuvaraj, Most Improved Defensive Player; back row from left:  Gustavo Silva, Team MVP and Outstanding 4-4A Player; Graham Lewis, Most Improved Offensive Player; Griffin Bailey, Captain Award; and Will Rushing, Defensive MVP.

